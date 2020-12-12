Lucknow, December 12: Students of post-graduation (PG) medical courses in Uttar Pradesh will have to serve in the state-run hospitals for 10 years. If a student fails to do so, s/he will have to pay a hefty fine of Rs 1 crore. The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday announced to make 10-year service mandatory for students of PG medical courses. Yogi Adityanath Government to Bring New Tenancy Laws in Uttar Pradesh to Reduce Disputes Between Tenants and Landlords.

"The Uttar Pradesh government mandates 10 years of service in the department for medical students undergoing post-graduation course in the state. Anyone failing to do so has to pay a fine amount of Rs 1 crore," Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said. "Anyone leaving the course in between will be debarred from the PG degree course for the next three years," he added. Uttar Pradesh Govt to Give Special Incentives to Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd for Setting Up Manufacturing Unit.

Once completed graduation or post-graduation, medical students are required to serve in government-run hospitals. The duration of this service varies from state to state. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for setting up of 14 new medical colleges in the state. Once functional, at least 45 out of 75 districts in the state will have a government medical college.

