Dehradun, July 31: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) on Saturday declared results for classes 10 and 12. Students can check their class 10 and 12 on the official websites of the UBSE - ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. More than 1.48 lakh students registered for class 10 exams and over 1.22 lakh students for class 12. This year, over 99 percent of students from both classes were declared pass. CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2021 Declared for Science & Commence Streams, Students Can Check Scores Online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

In 2021, the board exams for classes 10 and 12 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were calculated on the basis of alternate assessment modes. The result of class 10 students was prepared on the basis of internal assessment in the class and performance in class 9. Meanwhile, class 12 results were computed on the basis of marks obtained by students in pre-boards and performance in class 10 and 11. BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Their Scores Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Check Direct Links.

Here Are Steps to Check Class 10, 12 results:

Students are required to visit the official website of the UBSE - - ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the links to check class 10 and class 12 results.

Enter your login credentials, including roll numbers.

Click on submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take their printouts for future reference.

Students can also check their class 10 and 12 scores on the third-party website – indiaresults.com. In the UBSE 12th result, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage for class 12 girls are 99.71 percent, while 99.04 percent of boys were declared pass. The average pass percentage for class 12 is 99.56 percent. Meanwhile, for UBSE class 10, the pass percentage is at 99.09 percent.

