Delhi, July 31: In a first, the Indian government has launched an initiative that allows scholars from traditional gurukuls to pursue research at top institutions like the IITs, without needing formal academic degrees. Named Setubandha Vidwan Yojana, the fellowship scheme bridges ancient Indian knowledge systems with modern scientific inquiry. The scheme recognises deep knowledge acquired through classical learning and provides a pathway for these scholars to contribute to contemporary academia.

So, what is Setubandha Vidwan Yojana? What are its benefits, and who can apply? Backed by the Ministry of Education and implemented by the IKS Division of Central Sanskrit University, it recognises non-formal learning rooted in Shastras, Ayurveda, and classical arts, as reported by TOI. The initiative aims to make research more inclusive by opening doors for diverse intellectual traditions. Let's know all about the Setubandha Vidwan Yojana.

What Is Setubandha Vidwan Yojana?

Setubandha Vidwan Yojana is a national-level fellowship scheme launched by the Indian government to integrate scholars from traditional gurukul systems into modern academic research, especially at premier institutions like the IITs. It offers financial support through monthly stipends and annual research grants to scholars who have completed at least five years of rigorous study in recognised gurukuls and demonstrated expertise in fields such as Ayurveda, Sanskrit, philosophy, mathematics, and classical arts.

The scheme promotes interdisciplinary research across 18 fields, bridging India's ancient knowledge systems with modern scientific inquiry, and aligns with the National Education Policy 2020's vision to recognise and mainstream Indian knowledge traditions.

Who Can Apply?

Anyone who has completed a minimum of five years of study in a recognised gurukul and demonstrated excellence in traditional disciplines such as Shastras, Sanskrit grammar, Ayurveda, classical arts, philosophy, mathematics, astronomy, or political theory is eligible to apply for the Setubandha Vidwan Yojana. Applicants do not need formal academic degrees, and must be under the maximum age limit of 32 years.

Eligibility is based purely on the depth of mastery in traditional Indian knowledge systems, with selection divided into Category 1 (postgraduate level) and Category 2 (PhD level) applicants, depending on the scale of fellowship and research involvement.

How to Apply?

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to the Setubandha Portal at setubandha.sanskrit.ac.in.

Register an Account: Click on the Registration link and provide your personal details, including name, contact information, and category.

Upload Required Documents: Submit a recent photograph and complete the CAPTCHA verification.

Obtain Certification: Secure a certification from your Guru or Gurukul, verifying your traditional education.

Complete Application: Fill out the application form with accurate information and submit it online.

Await Notification: Stay updated with application status and further instructions through the portal's notifications section.

Benefits of Setubandha Vidwan Yojana

The Setubandha Vidwan Yojana offers substantial financial and academic support to traditional scholars, enabling them to participate in mainstream research at prestigious institutions like the IITs. Under Category 1 (Postgraduate level), selected candidates will receive a monthly fellowship of INR 40,000 along with an annual research grant of INR 1 lakh. Those qualifying for Category 2 (PhD level) will be awarded a monthly stipend of INR 65,000 and a research grant of INR 2 lakh per year.

Fields of Research Included Under Setubandha Vidwan Yojana

Some of the research areas included under the fellowship scheme are as follows:

Anvikshiki Vidya – Philosophy and Cognitive Science

Ganit Vidya – Mathematics

Bhaut Vidya – Physics

Jyotish Vidya – Astronomy

Bhaishajya Vidya – Ayurveda

Arogya Vidya – Health Sciences

Vyakarana – Sanskrit Grammar

Rang-Tarang Vidya – Classical Performing Arts

Vastu Vidya – Architecture

Setubandha Vidwan Yojana is the first national-level initiative to formally recognise and integrate traditional scholars into India’s advanced research ecosystem without insisting on conventional degrees. The scheme aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for a holistic, inclusive education system rooted in India’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

