Lucknow, May 27: Disturbed by the continuous photo session of MLAs in the Legislative Assembly, Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Satish Mahana imposed a ban on MLAs for taking selfies.

The Assembly Speaker made the announcement today.

Elaborating on the announcement, the Speaker specified that the mobile phones of MLAs will be confiscated for taking selfies and carrying out photo sessions. The Speaker also imposed a ban on using personal cameras in the Assembly and gallery area during the proceedings of the Legislature. Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022–23: FM Suresh Khanna Presents Rs 6,15,518 Crore Annual Budget; Here Are Some Key Highlights

The coverage in the media gallery is also banned. The head marshal has been instructed to confiscate the phone if needed.

Notably, this comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh budget was presented in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)