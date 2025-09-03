Patna, September 03: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has announced a statewide Bihar bandh on September 4, with the BJP Mahila Morcha set to spearhead the protests. The bandh will be observed for five hours, from 7 am to 12 noon, across all districts. According to BJP’s Bihar state president Dilip Jaiswal, the move comes in response to alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an Opposition-led rally in Darbhanga last week.

The BJP and its allies have termed the comments as “highly inappropriate” and “insulting to mothers and sisters,” demanding an apology from the Mahagathbandhan leaders. However, no apology has been issued so far. PM Modi, reacting indirectly to the row, called Opposition leaders “naamdaar,” accusing them of being disconnected from the struggles of ordinary people. ‘Meri Maa Ko Gali Desh Ki Maa-Bahen-Beti Ka Apmaan Hai’: PM Narendra Modi Breaks Silence Over Abuse at His Mother From Congress-RJD Stage (Watch Video).

What Will Remain Open During Bihar Bandh

Authorities have clarified that essential services will not be disrupted. Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and ambulance services will remain fully functional. Shops selling milk, vegetables, groceries, and petrol pumps will also operate as usual. Medical supply chains will remain unaffected to prevent any crisis. PM Modi Abuse Row: BJP-Congress Workers Clash in Begusarai Over PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Comments.

What Will Be Closed in Bihar on September 4

The bandh is expected to hit schools, colleges, coaching centers, government offices, and most private businesses, which will remain closed during the shutdown. Intercity and local bus services in several districts are likely to be suspended, while highway traffic may face chakka jam blockades by NDA workers.

With women protesters taking the lead under BJP Mahila Morcha, the bandh is set to witness widespread demonstrations across Bihar. The NDA has urged people to cooperate peacefully, while opposition parties have criticised the move as “politically motivated.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).