Mumbai, June 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 examination. The CTET will be conducted through offline mode and is scheduled to take place on August 20. Aspirants who have successfully registered for the CTET exam can find the comprehensive notification on the official website ctet.nic.in.

“The candidates registered for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode, i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities," read the official notification. Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: CSBC Notifies Vacancies For Over 21,000 Constable Posts, Apply Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The purpose of the CTET exam is to assess the eligibility of applicants for teaching positions in both primary and secondary schools. The application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 was conducted from April 27 to May 26, 2023. OPSC Recruitment 2023: Fresh Vacancies Announced Under Planning and Convergence Department, Apply Online at opsc.gov.in.

The CTET exam 2023 will consist of two papers. Paper I is intended for individuals aspiring to teach students in classes I to V, while Paper II is designed for those who wish to teach students in classes VI to VIII. The CTET exam for 2023 will comprise entirely of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question offering four options, among which one will be the correct answer. Candidates were given the opportunity to make corrections to their applications during the application correction window, which was open from May 29 to June 2, 2023.

