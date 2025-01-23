New Delhi, January 23: The upcoming assembly elections in Delhi will witness a triangular contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with other parties such as NCP and AIMIM also in fray. The 70-member assembly of Delhi will go to poll in a single phase on Wednesday, February 5. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, February 8 with the results being declared on the same day.

It must be noted that the February 5 election will see a total of 699 candidates competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. While each party has fielded strong candidates for the forthcoming elections, AAP, Congress and BJP are leaving no stone unturned to present their case before the voters of the national capital. As Delhi gears up the upcoming assembly polls, let's take a look at a few key candidates of AAP, BJP and Congress who are contesting the February 5 election. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Arvind Kejriwal to Parvesh Verma and Alka Lamba, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies.

Okhla Assembly Election

The assembly election in Delhi's Okhla will see a triangular fight between AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, BJP's Manish Chaudhry and Congress candidate Ariba Khan. Besides AAP, Congress and BJP, AIMIM leader Shifa Ur Rehman is also in fray for the Okhla assembly constituency. In the 2015 and 2020 assembly election, AAP's Amanatullah Khan won the Okhla seat by defeating BJP's Braham Singh who got the second highest votes after Khan.

Mundka Assembly Election

The Mundka assembly constituency will see sitting MLA and Congress leader Dharam Pal Lakra taking on BJP candidate Gajendra Daral and AAP's Jasbir Karala. It must be noted that Dharam Pal Lakra who joined the Congress party ahead of the Delhi polls, had won the Mundka seat in 2020 assembly elections as AAP candidate. Before Lakra, the seat was held by AAP's Sukhbir Singh Dalal.

Patel Nagar Assembly Poll

The grand old party has fielded former Union Minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar for the upcoming Delhi polls. Tirath is up against AAP's Pravesh Ratan and BJP's Raaj Kumar Anand. The Patel Nagar assembly seat is being held by BJP leader Raaj Kumar Anand who won the assembly constituency in 2020 by defeating then BJP candidate Pravesh Ratan who will be contesting the February 5 election as AAP candidate.

Mustafabad Assembly Election

The assembly election in Mustafabad will see a direct fight between BJP's five-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht taking on AAP's Adil Ahmad Khan, Congress candidate Ali Mehndi and AIMIM candidate Tahir Hussain. The Mustafabad assembly seat is presently held by AAP leader Haji Yunus, who won the 2020 assembly election by defeating BJP's Jagdish Pradhan. Notably, with about 40 per cent Muslim population, the Mustafabad assembly seat has emerged as a key battleground area in Delhi. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Saurabh Bharadwaj to Vijender Gupta and Haroon Yusuf, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Seat

Congress candidate Kamal Arora will take on BJP's Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP leader Naveen Chaudhary in the upcoming Gandhi Nagar assembly election. In the 2020 assembly election, BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai won the Gandhi Nagar seat by defeating AAP leader Naveen Chaudhary.

While the term of the current Delhi assembly will end on February 23, it must be noted that AAP has dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively. On the other hand, BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections while Congress suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

