Mumbai, August 18: In an attempt to make toll rates more affordable for the users, private vehicle owners can now activate a FASTag annual pass through the Rajmargyatra mobile app. Priced at INR 3,000, the pass offers up to 200 toll trips or one year of validity, whichever comes first, across all toll plazas managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The annual pass is available for cars, jeeps, and vans with an active FASTag account linked to the vehicle’s registration number and sufficient wallet balance. Once activated, users can travel seamlessly on NHAI and MoRTH-operated highways and expressways until the trip or time limit is reached. After that, standard FASTag toll charges will apply. The FASTag annual pass can be activated through the Rajmargyatra mobile app or by visiting the official website of the NHAI at nhai.gov.in. FASTag Annual Pass: Government Launches Yearly Passes at INR 3,000, Know How To Apply Online.

FASTag Annual Pass Activation: Step-by-Step Guide

Say goodbye to toll hassles with the new #FASTag based Annual Pass! 🚗 Just ₹3,000 for 1 year or up to 200 crossings – seamless, smart, and stress-free travel on highways. No more frequent top-ups, just smooth rides ahead. Download the Rajmargyatra app or visit… pic.twitter.com/53dNI7M5n0 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 18, 2025

Know How To Activate FASTag Annual Pass on Rajmargyatra App:

Download the Rajmargyatra app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

On the homepage, click "Annual Pass".

Click "Get Started".

Enter your registered vehicle number.

Check the vehicle’s eligibility before clicking "Validate".

Complete OTP verification.

Make the online payment to activate the pass.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is designed for non-commercial private vehicles. It allows toll-free travel on specific highways and expressways, aiming to make long-distance travel easier and to speed up toll collection at plazas. Government Launches FASTag-Based Annual Toll Pass for Private Vehicles on 79th Independence Day.

For regular travellers paying around INR 50 per trip, the annual cost typically exceeds INR 10,000. The fixed INR 3,000 pass offers major savings, making it a cost-effective option for daily and long-distance commuters. NHAI has advised eligible users to activate the pass through the official Rajmargyatra app, where detailed instructions are available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).