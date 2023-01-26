Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution of India and the country’s transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. The special day is one of three Indian national holidays commemorating the enactment of the constitution of India on January 26, 1950. Even after India achieved independence from the Britishers on August 15, 1947, the country, for its first three years, remained governed largely by the colonial Government of India Act of 1935. According to historical records, provincial assemblies elected a constituent assembly soon after independence, which began drafting a constitution that would govern the newly independent nation. This year, India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023.

The Constitution of India, which was formally adopted in 1950, replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935) as the country's governing text. As per historical records, a resolution was moved for the appointment of the Drafting Committee, which was appointed to draft a permanent constitution on August 29, 1947. Notably, Dr BR Ambedkar was appointed the Drafting Committee's chairman, later known as the father of the Indian Constitution. It must be noted that while our Independence Day, celebrated on August 15, marks freedom from British Rule, the significance of Republic Day is that it commemorates the day the Indian constitution came into force. Republic Day 2023 FAQs: Who Will Be the Chief Guest? When Is Flag Hoisting? When Does R-Day Parade Start? Know Everything Here.

The committee prepared a draft constitution and submitted it to the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1947. The Assembly then met in sessions open to the public for a total of 166 days, which lasted for two years, 11 months and 18 days before adopting the Constitution. After moderation, the 308 members of the Assembly signed two hand-written copies of the document, one each in Hindi and one in English, on January 24, 1950. However, on January 26, 1950, it came into effect across the country. On the same day, Dr Rajendra Prasad became the first president of India, and the Constituent Assembly became the Parliament of India under the transitional provisions of the new law.

