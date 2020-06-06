World News | Saudi Arabia Reimposes 3 Pm Curfew in View of Spike in COVID-19 Cases

World. (File Image)

Dubai, Jun 6 (AP) After loosening some restrictions, Saudi Arabia on Saturday reimposed a 3 p.m. curfew on residents in its second-largest city of Jiddah and suspended prayers in mosques there again.

The decision comes as confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to rise, including an alarming spike in the number of critical cases.

The kingdom has recorded more than 95,000 cases, including 642 deaths. (AP)

