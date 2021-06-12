New Delhi, June 12: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out the mAadhaar App, that allows residents of India to avail a host of benefits. mAadhaar is more than an Aadhaar card in a wallet. With the mAadhaar app, the UIDAI aims to reach out to large numbers of smartphone users. For security reasons, users of the mAadhaar app must set a four-digit security passcode, which will be required to avail any Aadhaar related services from the mAadhaar App. Aadhaar Profile on mAadhaar App Can Be Used for Identification Purpose by Airports Authorities and Indian Railways.

The App features an array of Aadhaar services and a personalized section for the Aadhaar holder who can carry their Aadhaar information in form of a soft copy, instead of carrying a physical copy all the time. It must be noted that to use the mAadhaar App, a user needs to have a smartphone. The Aadhaar is a unique 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India. Aadhaar Services on mAadhaar App: Get Over 35 Aadhaar Services on Your Smartphone With This Mobile App; Here’s How To Download.

Here's the tweet by UIDAI:

Set a 4-digit passcode for your #mAadhaar app. This passcode will be required if you use any services related to the selected Aadhaar profile like Aadhaar Lock/ Unlock, Biometric Lock/ Unlock, VID generator, eKYC etc. Download and install the #mAadhaarApp https://t.co/62MEOeR7Ff pic.twitter.com/eYkrxrgb34 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 11, 2021

In the latest tweet from UIDAI's official Twitter handle, the authority has irged people to set the four-digit passcode for the mAadhaar App. The tweet said, "Set a 4-digit passcode for your #mAadhaar app. This passcode will be required if you use any services related to the selected Aadhaar profile like Aadhaar Lock/ Unlock, Biometric Lock/ Unlock, VID generator, eKYC etc. Download and install the #mAadhaarApp." To create the four-digit passcode, the user has to click on 'Register My Aadhaar' and create the four-digit password.

Only someone with an Aadhaar linked to a registered mobile number can create Aadhaar profile in the mAadhaar App. The app is available to download for Android users on Google Play Store while iPhones users can install it from Apple App Store.

Users can register their profile in an App installed on any smartphone but the OTP will be sent to only their registered mobile. The mAadhaar app can be used anywhere anytime within India. The mAadhaar profile is accepted as valid ID proof by Airports and Railways on the other resident can use the features in the app to share their eKYC or QR code with service providers who sought Aadhaar verification of their customers before providing Aadhaar services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).