New Delhi, October 30: At least 151 people died and several were left injured in a stampede in the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday. The dead included 19 foreigners, whose nationalities weren't immediately released. Lakhs of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.

Horrific videos on social media show emergency responders tending to dozens of people lying motionless in the streets of the city and giving CPR. Video: People Receiving CPR After Stampede at Halloween Party in Seoul’s Itaewon; 20 Feared Dead

What is a Stampede?

A stampede is generally a situation in which a group of large people suddenly start running in the same direction, especially because they are excited or frightened. A stampede is when people or animals are fleeing a perceived danger. They're running from something that scares them. Sometimes, it also refers to a situation in which many people are trying to do the same thing at the same time. Seoul Horror: 59 Dead, 150 Injured After Stampede at Halloween Party in Itaewon (Video)

What is Crowd Surge or Crowd Crush?

Crowd Surge and Crowd Crush is a horrific incident that may occur when a body of people becomes dangerously overcrowded. Though these can be prevented by better crowd management strategies. Crowd Crush occurs when a body of people reaches or exceeds the density of four to five people per square metre which can than lead to the pressure on each individual causing the crowd to collapse in on itself, or become so densely packed that individuals are crushed.

How to Survive a Stampede or Crowd Crush?

Once you're in a crowd and you start feeling the pressure, leave as soon as you sense the crowd getting too dense. It is also very important to preserve space around your chest as it will help in keeping you breathing. It is also important that you don’t push and move with the crowd as it can start a chain reaction. Experts say that should the pressure become intense, you should fold your arms up in front of you like a boxer. In that position you can protect your ribcage and keep a few centimetres of space around your ribs and lungs so you can breathe.

In situations like these, the movement of the crowd can be more dangerous than any threat, real or imagined, so take a moment to evaluate the situation and calmly move to safety, while staying as far as possible from the crowd.

