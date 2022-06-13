Mumbai, June 13: Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over south Haryana, Delhi, Southeast Uttar Pradesh, north Odisha, Jharkhand, and adjoining areas of south Bihar on June 13. These conditions are likely to be in abatement after that, added IMD.

As per the IMD weather bulletin, there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures over northwest India during the next two days and a gradual fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius thereafter. Maximum temperatures will fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over central India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter. Maximum temperatures over the eastern part of India will fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after three days. Monsoon Forecast: 'Heavy Rainfall Likely To Continue Over Northeast India, West Bengal, and Sikkim During Next 5 Days', Says IMD.

Under the influence of fresh western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Rainfall is also expected over, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 15 and 16. Mumbai Rains 2022: 'Pre-Monsoon Showers in Mumbai Will Continue Till June 16', Says IMD.

Conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Down south, under the influence of strong westerly winds along the west coast at lower tropospheric levels, rainfall is also predicted over southern states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over the coming few days.

