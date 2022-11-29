Mumbai, November 29: Central government employees waiting to hear about fitment factor hike and 18-months DA arrears might receive some good news soon. There are questions as to when will government employees receive next dearness allowance hike. Besides, there is also question as to how much hike will they receive.

Amid all of this, government employees who are receiving salaries as per the 7th pay commission recommendations are also said to get a new pay commission as they employees union is preparing a memorandum demanding to increase the salary of employees or bring in the 8th CPC.

However, there has been no confirmation or any announcement by the government about the implementation of 8th Pay Commission. It must be noted that the Centre increased the DA of central government employees in September 2022 by 4 percent, thus raising the DA hike to 38 percent from 34 percent. Earlier, the DA was hiked by 3 percent in March 2022.

Going by the Centre's recent decisions, it can be said that the central government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023. Reports also suggest that the Centre could raise the DA by 3 to 5 percent considering the inflation rate and taking into consideration the recommendations of the 7th pay Commission.

Reports also said that if the DA hike reaches close to 50 percent, then it will be reduced to zero. Back in 2016, when the Centre implemented 7th Pay Commission, the DA was reduced to zero. So, if the basic salary of a central government employee is Rs 18000, then the employee will receive 50 percent DA of Rs 9000. But, if the DA is 50 percent then the dearness allowance will once again be reduced to zero.

The government makes dearness allowance zero whenever the it implements a new pay scale. So, the question is whether the government will being in the 8th pay commission or no?

