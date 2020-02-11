Aadhaar Card Mandatory For Last Rites? BBMP Issues Circular, Warns Staff of Graveyards & Crematoria in Bengaluru Not to Demand Biometric Details of Deceased

Aadhaar (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, February 11: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a circular on Monday to its staff to not demand Aadhaar of the deceased from family members for performing last rites. The clarification comes after there were reports all over that BBMP crematoria and graveyards have been insisting that Aadhaar of the dead person be produced to ascertain the identity of the deceased person

According to a Times of India report, the circular has warned that strict action would be taken against the staffers if they insist on Aaadhar cards and further clarified that it hasn't issued any such notice in the past insisting on Aadhaar as prof for cremation. Aadhaar Mandatory for Last Rites? BBMP Crematoriums and Graveyards in Bengaluru Ask for Biometric Details of Dead Person.

The circular is in response to a TOI report which mentioned that after a resident of Vijayanagar lost his 75-year-old aunt and they took her dead body to Sumanahalli crematorium at the Outer Ring Road, for the last rites. When they reached there, they were asked to furnish the Aadhaar card of the dead person.