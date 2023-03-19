Hyderabad, March 19: A stray dog was attacked with acid on Thursday (March 16) in Yousufguda. The incident came to light on Friday. An animal rights activist raised a voice against it on Twitter.

Locals have been attacking stray dogs since they mauled four-year-old Pradeep to death in Amberpet. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers rescued the dog. It has suffered serious injuries on its face and body.

"Acid attack on the dog, but we will never blame humans," Aanchal Khanna, an animal rights activist, tweeted with a picture of the dog. Hyderabad Dog Attack: Swiggy Delivery Boy Dies in Banjara Hills After Falling off Building Escaping German Shepherd Attack, Case Settled for Rs 5 Lakh.

According to a TOI report, GHMC replied, "Our dog squad has rushed to the place and rescued it." The dog was later sent to KPHB for treatment. It recieved first aid, and follow-up is in process.

Dog Rescued From Hydedrabad's Locality

Hello @ariesaanchal, our dog squad has rushed to the place immediately and rescued the pet and bought to Animal Care centre kphb 7th phase for further treatment and care. It is has been already given the first aid and later followup will be continued pic.twitter.com/dmzlPO9to3 — VO_Serilingampally@GHMC (@DrBasithAbdul) March 17, 2023

Aanchal Khanna thinks that the people in Yousufguda are unhappy with stray dogs. She also shared that her friend has been targeted for feeding stray dogs nearby. "There are several instances captured in CCTV footage in which locals are beating dogs," she said. Stray Dog Menace in Delhi: Minor Siblings Killed by Dogs in Two Separate Attacks in Vasant Kunj.

While animal rights activists are trying to save animals, people are angry after the recent episodes of dog attacks on children and the inhabitants. The government has not yet executed a constructive solution to these stray dogs. Only animal lovers are trying to feed them and take care of them.

