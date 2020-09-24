Srinagar, September 24: Jammu and Kashmir’s prominent lawyer Advocate Babar Qadri was shot dead on Thursday in Hawal area of union territory’s capital Srinagar by unknown assailants. After the incident, Babar Qadri was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Including 2 CRPF Personnel Injured in Terrorist Attack in Sopore Town of Baramulla District.

Soon after the attack, the entire area was cordoned off. Jammu and Kashmir police also launched an investigation into the attack. Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Leader Wasim Bari, His Father And Brother Shot Dead by Terrorists in Bandipora.

Tweet by ANI:

Jammu and Kashmir: Advocate Baber Qadri shot at by unidentified terrorists in Srinagar's Hawal area; more details awaited (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zouFJKXhy4 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

According to local reports, terrorists fired upon Babar Qadri from a blank point, and he instantly succumbed to the bullet injury. More details are still awaited.

