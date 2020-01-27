Anti-CAA Protester Beaten For Raising Slogans at Amit Shah's Rally in Delhi, Home Minister Asks Security Personnel to Rescue Him; Watch Video

Anti-CAA Protester Beaten at Amit Shah's Rally (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Delhi, January 27: A youth was thrashed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during Amit Shah's public meeting in Delhi's Babarpur Assembly constituency on Sunday evening. The man was beaten up for chanting anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) slogans. In the video going viral of the incident, men can be seen attacking the individual using steel chairs in the midst of Shah's speech. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Won Delhi in 2015 by Misleading People, This Time He Will Fail, Says Amit Shah.

The incident also caught Home Minister's attention, who asked people to stop beating and called security personnel to escort him safely. "Usko chhod dijiye, security waale le jaao isko. Wo ladke ko salaamat le jaiye bahar (everyone leave him, security please escort him out, escort him out unhurt)," Shah said.

Youth Thrashed For Raising Anti-CAA Slogans:

So this happened at Babarpur, Delhi when Amit shah was speaking about CAA. Hope the person who got beaten is doing fine. pic.twitter.com/j3K3TI9AsB — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 26, 2020

Someone at the @AmitShah rally in Delhi's Babarpur raised anti-CAA slogans. He was thrashed and the police had to escort him away. "Usse salaamat le jaiye," Shah said from the stage. Then he asked the crowd to chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai". #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/ceeK3r22Xp — Ayush Tiwari (@sighyush) January 26, 2020

As the security reached the venue to escort the victim out, Amit Shah told the crowd to raise ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans. The youth, a resident of Sangam Vihar area of South Delhi, was handed over to his parents after the verification process, police said. No action was taken against him.

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections on February 8, Home Minister is addressing several rallies in Delhi. Earlier, targeting the anti-CAA protests, he said, "press the lotus symbol (on the EVM) so hard that protesters at Shaheen Bagh feel compelled to get up and leave."

The former BJP also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “He (Kejriwal) had won the 2015 election by misleading the public. What happened after that? What happened in Varanasi, Punjab, Haryana? They lost and he will fail in Delhi too this time,” Shah said.