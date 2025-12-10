An elderly woman in Mumbai was reunited with her family after going missing during her usual evening walk. The 79-year-old was struck by a two-wheeler in Sewree on 3 December, and helpful bystanders immediately took her to KEM Hospital. Her family were unaware of the accident and became worried when she didn’t return home. They soon checked the GPS-enabled necklace her grandson had secretly placed for her safety and discovered her exact location at the hospital. The family rushed to her side and later moved her to JJ Hospital for further treatment. The elderly woman had suffered a head injury and was receiving appropriate medical care. Australia Social Media Ban: From Facebook to TikTok, List of Apps Banned by Anthony Albanese-Led Govt for Children Under 16.

Mumbai Lost Elderly Women Found With Help of GPS-Enabled Necklace

A 79-year-old woman went missing during her evening walk in South Mumbai, prompting concern among her family. Fortunately, they were able to trace her using a GPS tracker her grandson had placed inside her necklace. She was later found at KEM Hospital, where she had been taken… pic.twitter.com/VKAPzJNmdP — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid Day X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

