Guwahati, July 23: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim with the death toll in the flash floods mounting to 89, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. According to a tweet by ANI, around 95 families are living in temporary shelters after Ranga Mola and Miri villages in Dibrugarh were washed away in floodwaters. "My village used to be around 3.5 km away from here, I am afraid this place will also be washed away", a local was quoted by ANI. At present, as many as 45,281 people are being helped through 391 relief camps/distribution centres in the state.

Reports inform that about 2,525 villages are reeling from the effects of the rising waters of the Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries. The rising water levels of these rivers in parts of the state have affected 1,15,515.25 hectares of crop. Officials said that about 120 animals have died due to floods in the Kaziranga national park, while 147 have been rescued by officials. Assam Floods: Devastating Images & Videos Show Extent of Destruction as Calamity Hits Nearly 9.26 Lakh Residents.

Here's the tweet:

Assam: Around 95 families are living in temporary shelters after Ranga Mola & Miri villages in Dibrugarh were washed away in floodwaters. A local says, "My village used to be around 3.5 km away from here, I am afraid this place will also be washed away." (22.07.20) pic.twitter.com/mzho9MwGEd — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

In the wake of the flood situations, the Centre on Wednesday announced that it will release Rs 346 crores under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam in the first phase. Meanwhile, the Centre said it will hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state.

On June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of flood, COVID-19 situation and Baghjan oil well fire situation in the state. "Expressing his concern and solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state," Sonowal said in a tweet.

