In a tragic incident during the Lord Aadinath Nirvan Ladoo event in Baraut, Baghpat, when a wooden structure collapsed at the Manstambh premises on Tuesday, January 28. Over 50 devotees are feared trapped and injured under the debris, triggering chaos and panic at the site. Disturbing videos of the incident surfaced, showing bloodied victims being rushed to hospitals in ambulances and auto-rickshaws due to a shortage of emergency vehicles. Local police and municipal authorities arrived swiftly to begin rescue operations, while the Baraut Kotwali Inspector supervised the efforts. Although no fatalities have been reported so far, the cause of the collapse is under investigation. Baghpat Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death With Scissors by Drug Addict in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested.

Wooden Structure Collapse Injures Devotees at Lord Aadinath Event (Viewer Discretion Required)

Major accident during the Lord Aadinath "Nirvan Ladoo event" in Baraut area in UP's Baghpat district. Several feared trapped and injured after a makeshift wooden log structure at Manstambh premises collapsed. Warning: Disturbing video. pic.twitter.com/2DTcSuhhKG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)