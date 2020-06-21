Bengaluru, June 21: Concerned over rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among cops, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has directed policemen to ensure that an accused or suspect gets a bath and changes clothes before he/she is detained or arrested. At least 38 policemen in Bengaluru have contracted coronavirus so far. While two cops have succumbed to the virus, 350 are in quarantine.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has asked police personnel to follow all precautionary measures, especially while handling suspects. "When you detain a suspect, make sure s/he has a bath immediately. This is not possible in all cases, but it should be done if there is an opportunity," Rao said. “If an arrest is being made at home, ask them to bathe there or take them to the nearest public bathroom," the top cop added. Karnataka Bans Spitting of Tobacco Products in Public Places to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

"Ensure s/he changes clothes and subject them to proper sanitising before taking them into the station. Subject them to a Covid-19 test immediately and make sure the suspect is kept at a distance until results are out. Staff who come in contact with the suspect must sanitize themselves. It is a tough situation, but we have to work and there is no alternative other than precautionary measures," Rao further said.

According to a report by Times of India, small-time criminal, carrying coronavirus, have infected cops, who also spread it to colleagues and family members. In Padarayanapura, at least 40 policemen were quarantined after four who were arrested for indulging in violence tested positive for coronavirus. Some police stations have had to be shut and sanitised.

