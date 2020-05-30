Karnataka Bans Spitting of Tobacco Products in Public Places to Contain Spread of COVID-19

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 30: Following the footsteps of other states, Karnataka government on Friday banned the spitting of tobacco in public places amid rising cases of coronavirus. The decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka said that violators would be punished under sections 188,268, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code. Karnataka Not Banning Flights From 5 Covid-19 Worst-Hit States, Clarifies BS Yediyurappa Government.

The order dated May 29 was issued by the secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department of the state. It the order it was mentioned that the decision was taken as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research which insisted the ban of using tobacco products in public. Karnataka Government to Test High Risk COVID-19 State Passengers at Rs 650.

The order also cited governments in Bihar and Jharkhand making spitting of tobacco at public places an offence under the Epidemic Act. “The state as per the powers conferred by the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 section 4(2) A and Indian Penal Code 1860, the state to prevent the spread of Corona and other communicable diseases have banned the usage of chewing tobacco products and consuming pan masala products and spitting them in public places,” reported the Deccan Chronicle reporting the excerpts from the order. It will also attract a jail term in case of violation of the order.

In Karnataka, 2,781 people have contracted Coronavirus so far. Forty-eight people also lost their lives due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, 894 people have recovered or discharged from hospitals after undergoing treatment of the deadly virus until now. Currently, the state has 1,839 active coronavirus cases.