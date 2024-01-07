Bengaluru, January 7: A 45-year-old bus conductor, identified as Suresh (name changed), was attacked by his girlfriend and her husband in a shocking incident near BMTC depot-24 at Dooravaninagar in KR Puram on January 2. The police initially mistook the fleeing man for a thief before intercepting and discovering the true nature of the situation.

TOI reported that Suresh, a resident of Hebbal, had developed a relationship with Manasa (name changed), a regular commuter on his bus route, over the past seven months. Karnataka Shocker: Man Threatens Wife To Make Her Private Videos and Photos Viral To Get Divorce in Belagavi, Arrested.

However, the relationship took a turn when Suresh began lending her money due to her alleged financial problems, amounting to over Rs 80,000. When Manasa demanded more and Suresh refused, asking for the return of the money he had given, she threatened to reveal their affair to both her husband, Shankar (name changed), and Suresh’s wife. Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Inappropriate Act With Woman on Poorna Express Train Near Gokarna Railway Station, Probe underway.

On the day of the incident, Shankar and Manasa allegedly attacked Suresh with a machete near the bus depot. Suresh was intercepted by the police while attempting to escape and was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. He later filed a complaint against the couple.

A senior police officer stated, “We’ve taken up a case of assault and are investigating. According to Shankar, after learning about his wife’s affair with Suresh, he had warned both to stop. But Suresh was behind Manasa again. So, she allegedly complained to her husband and they attacked him.”

