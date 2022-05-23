Bengaluru, May 23: Bengaluru police have arrested a 46-year-old landlord for raping his 20-year-old tenant from West Bengal, who was pursuing BA course in the city at gunpoint in April this year.

The 46-year-old accused is a native of Bihar and lives with his family in Shanthi Nagar locality in Central Bengaluru.

“A case has been filed yesterday (Saturday), and the person has been arrested based on the complaint. Both have undergone a medical examination,” according to a police official, requesting not to be named, reported TOI.

The man allegedly barged into the survivor's room on April 11 and threatened her with his licenced revolver before raping her. Police said the accused used to harass the girl over friends visiting her and had even threatened her about a male friend. "I opposed his intervention and even had arguments over my friends visiting the house," police quoted from the girl's complaint.

The accused also told the girl that he was very powerful and influential and he could get away with anything, police said.

Recently, the accused had caused a scene when the survivor had a visitor. "He locked the male friend's bike and told them that it was done by police who are going to book a human-trafficking case against them," an official said.

A case was registered in Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday.

The survivor is a student and is said to have confronted the landlord over the latter’s restrictions on any male friends visiting her residence.

