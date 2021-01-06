Bengaluru, January 6: Commuting in Bengaluru was a big task and if someone was planning to travel to the Airport, it was not only an expensive but also a time-consuming affair. Apart from private vehicles - commuters used to rely on expensive taxis and buses, with even the bus ticket costing Rs 250 from most parts of the city.

From Monday, travellers in Bengaluru could finally take a train that goes close to the Kempegowda International Airport, located in the outskirts of the city. The train service is a cheaper and safer way to commute because one also doesn't get exposed to pollution.

Check images of the new service:

Kempegowda International Airport Halt Railway Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka is all set to serve travelers from 4th January. This will go a long way in enhancing last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport, benefit lakhs of people and reduce the traffic congestion drastically. pic.twitter.com/tXoWiwyzqg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 3, 2021

Here are the timings of the new train service:

According to a NewsMinute report, five trains will operate from Bengaluru to the airport for the next few months — two trains will leave the KSR Railway Station at 4:45 am and 9 pm and three other trains will operate from Yelahanka (7 am), Yeshwantpur (8:30 am) and Cantonment (5:55 pm) stations. Five more trains will operate in the other direction from the airport to the city, with the earliest train at 6:23 am and the last train at 10:38 pm.

CM Yediyurappa also took to Twitter to inform people about the new service:

Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station.@PiyushGoyal @BLRAirport — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 3, 2021

Price of train ticket:

One can board a train from the city and reach the airport halt station at fares as low as Rs 10-15.

Considering the coronavirus norms and social distancing precautions that need to be followed, these trains can take around 700 people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).