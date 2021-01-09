Gurugram, Jan 9: A total of 11 crows have been found dead in two consecutive days in three locations in Gurugram giving rise to bird flu fears in the district, officials said on Saturday.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, and Wildlife and health authorities are on high alert and have started to investigate the reason behind the deaths, officials said.

The wildlife officials, however, said the exact cause behind the crows' deaths is yet to be ascertained, adding samples have been taken, and sent to Jalandhar in Punjab for further investigation. Bird Flu: Nearly 400 Crows Found Dead in 10 Districts of Madhya Pradesh, 3 Districts Reported Influenza A Virus.

According to the Wildlife Department, no case of bird flu has been reported in the district yet.

"Teams from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Wildlife have started keeping an eye on the wetland of the district. Poultry farm house operators have been instructed to immediately inform departmental officers if they find anything suspicious," said RP Dangi, a zonal wildlife officer.

Some people who went to Biodiversity Park in Sector-56 in Gurugram for morning walk had spotted the six dead crows on Friday. They immediately informed district administration officials who rushed to the spot and collected samples.

Also, three crows were also found dead near Baharampur village on Thursday.

Besides, two more crows were also found dead in Sultanpur lake area a few days ago.

"So far, we have no case of bird flu," said Dangi.

