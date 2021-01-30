Jaipur, January 30: Bird flu or Avian Influenza has killed over 7,000 birds across Rajasthan, the state Animal Husbandry Department announced on Saturday. Giving details about the spread of Avian Influenza across the state, the Department revealed that as many as 7,187 birds have been found dead in the state in over a month between December 25, 2020, to January 30, 2021. A total of 17 districts of Rajasthan have been affected by bird flu so far.

The state Animal Husbandry Department further informed that among the dead birds were 4,976 crows, 427 peacocks, 683 pigeons and 1,101 others. In India, cases of bird flu have been confirmed in 13 states so far. The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that avian Influenza has been reported in poultry birds from nine states while in wild birds from 12 states. Bird Flu Outbreak in Maharashtra: Dead Peacocks in Beed District Test Positive for Avian Influenza.

Here's the tweet:

7,187 birds found dead in the state between December 25, 2020, to January 30, 2021. Among the dead birds were 4,976 crows, 427 peacocks, 683 pigeons & 1,101 others. Avian Influenza (Bird flu) has been confirmed in 17 districts: Animal Husbandry Department, Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

The bird flu outbreak has been confirmed for poultry birds for poultry birds in nine states (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and for crow/migratory/wild birds in 12 States including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).