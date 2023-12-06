Jammu, December 6: J&K Police on Wednesday filed an FIR in a bomb hoax call case in Jammu city. “Jammu Police acted swiftly on bomb threat by an unknown caller to one private school. "Police conducted an extensive search and sanitised area. The threat turned out to be hoax and FIR has been registered,” police wrote on its X-post handle.

Police in Jammu said that an unknown caller told an educational institution in Jammu city that he had planted a bomb there. Security forces and the bomb disposal squad reached the educational institution at Residency Road, Jammu this morning. Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Students, Staff Evacuated After 13 Schools Receive Threatening Emails.

The threat call turned out to be a hoax following which police registered an FIR and started investigation.

