Brahmaputra River's Water Level Rising 2 CM Per Hour in Guwahati Due to Heavy Rainfall, Central Water Commission Alerts Govt in Assam

Guwahati, May 25: The Central Water Commission on Monday cautioned the government and the people about the rising water level of the Brahmaputra river which is rising every hour in Guwahati due to heavy rainfall. An official stated that each hour the level of the Brahmaputra river is rising by 2 centimetre (cm).

Informing about the latest development, Central Water Commission official Sarat Chandra Kalita said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Water level is rising by 2 cm every hour today. It has been increasing since May 16, because of rain". He stated that water level of the Brahmaputra river is rising every hour in Guwahati. Monsoon Forecast 2020: Rainfall to Hit Kerala Between June 1 and 5, to Reach Mumbai Between June 15 and 20, Says IMD.

Here's what Sarat Chandra Kalita said:

Meanwhile, the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre on Monday predicted that southwest monsoon is most likely to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 and June 5. Also, it added that Southwest monsoon will reach Mumbai between June 15 and June 20. The Met Department said rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, will start occurring from May 29 in northern parts of the country.