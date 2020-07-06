Chennai, July 6: With the Tamil Nadu government making the announcement to ease several curbs in Chennai from Monday, stand-alone groceries shops have begun to open in the capital city and its suburban areas after 17 days of intense lockdown. The lockdown norms have also been eased in other districts like Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

Meanwhile, Chennai City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal advised the people to come out of their houses only if necessary. Expecting a higher number of vehicles on roads, the Chennai City Traffic Police has decided to operate around 400 traffic signals across the city. Chennai Lockdown to be Relaxed From July 6; Vegetable, Grocery Shops Permitted From 6 am to 6 pm.

With lockdown eased in the Chennai, here's what has been allowed by the administration:

1) All vegetable and grocery shops can open between 6 am and 6 pm.

2) All tea shops can open between 6 am and 6 pm but only offer takeaway services.

3) Fish stalls, meat shops can open.

4) Take away services will be allowed in hotels and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm.

5) All salons, spa, barbershops and beauty parlours can open but will have to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

6) All private offices, industrial establishments, and export-oriented units can function with only 50 per cent strength.

7) Showrooms and large shops such as jewellery and textile, except in shopping malls can remain open from 10 am to 6 pm with 50 per cent strength.

8) All auto-rickshaws permitted to ply with only two passengers, excluding the driver.

What's not allowed:

1) Use of air conditioning has strictly been banned in commercial places.

2) Schools, colleges, educational training and coaching institutions etc will also remain closed.

3) All congregations prohibited in urban areas.

4) Hotels and other hospitality services are not allowed to operate.

5) Shopping malls will remain closed.

6) Metro and the suburban train will not ply.

7) Inter-state public transport will not be allowed until July 31.

8) International air travel of passengers will not be allowed.

A similar advisory has been issued for districts like Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet areas. However, the ongoing lockdown in Madurai city and its surrounding areas has been extended until July 12.

