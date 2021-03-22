Chennai, March 22: In a shocking incident, a woman was found dead with her hands and legs tied at her home in Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The dead body of the 47-year-old woman, who was the wife of a financier, was found at her home in Madhavaram on Saturday. According to a report by TOI, the cops are on the hunt for a security guard following the horrific incident as he was newly appointed. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and launched a probe soon after.

According to the TOI report, Police suspect that the woman named Kalaivani of Thanikachalam Nagar was strangled by her newly appointed security guard Rakesh. As per an investigation by Police, jewellery including gold bangles, a 15-sovereign mangalsutra and Rs 10,000 in cash were missing from the house. The report informs that the victim's husband Ravi runs a chit fund in Sowcarpet and her son Umesh is working in Pune. Chennai Shocker: Woman Lets Boyfriend Rape Her Minor Daughter, Both Arrested.

The report informs that teh security guard had approached the couple on March 15, saying he was a painter but was willing to do any work as his work and income were affected by COVID-19 lockdown. Ravi appointed him as a security guard at his home and gave him a room to stay on the ground floor.

On Saturday evening, Ravi tried to contact his wife from his office but to no avail. He then alerted his relatives to check after his wife didn't answer his calls.

When Ravi reached home, he found his wife unconscious with her hands and feet tied, following which he rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead. The Madhavaram police checked CCTV camera footage and found Rakesh, his wife Revathi and two children boarding an autorickshaw at 12.30 pm on Saturday. According to Police, the murder is suspected to have happened an hour before they escaped.

