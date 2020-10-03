New Delhi, October 3: Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras incident senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that it is nothing new as far as the state is concerned.

"Is there a system in UP? Since this government came to power there have been many cases. Earlier, there were cases of lynching, killing of opposition leaders and filing cases against them. This is not new, but routine in UP," Congress leader Azad told media.

"The police is just a part, and the mentality of the leader is responsible for this," he said. Hathras Case: Victim's Family Speaks to Media After Two Days, Says 'We Want to Know Whose Body was Burnt on that Day'.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home Department Awanish K Awasthi and the state's Director General of Police HC Awasthy met the family of the alleged gangrape victim in Hathras today.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way with her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to meet the family of Hathras victim, said, "If not this time, then we will try again."

The two Congress leaders had tried to travel to Hathras on Thursday but were stopped midway by the Uttar Pradesh Police.