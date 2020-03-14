Coronavirus Declared 'Notified Disaster' in India, Rs 4 Lakh to be Given Under SDRF to Family of People Who Died Due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 14: The government on Saturday declared the outbreak of coronavirus a "notified disaster". The step has been taken to provide compensation to the affected people under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The notification by the Centre has come a day after it asked people not to panic as the outbreak was "not a health emergency". Gaumutra Party by Hindu Mahasabha in Delhi Today to 'Neutralize Effects' of Coronavirus, Attendees to Get Cow Urine, Cow-Dung Cakes.

According to the letter by the Home Ministry, the government will give Rs four lakh to the families of people who died due to the deadly virus. The government has also fixed the hospitalisation cost of the people who underwent treatment for the virus. The Centre said that the cost of hospitalisation for managing COVID-19 patients would be at the rates fixed by the state governments. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Padma Award Ceremony Postponed as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 84 in The Country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter to states and union territories stated: "Keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 virus in India the declaration of it as pandemic by World Health Organisation, the Central government has decided to treat it as a notified disaster and announced to provide assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)." Kailash Vijayvargiya Makes Bizarre Claim on Coronavirus, Says 'COVID-19 Cannot Harm India as It is Home For 33 Crore God & Goddesses'.

The state executive committee will also take the decision on the number of quarantine camps, their duration and the number of persons in such camps. The Ministry of Home Affairs notification stated, “Period can be extended by the committee beyond the prescribed limit subject to the condition that expenditure on this account should not exceed 25 percent of SDRF allocation for the year.”

In India, 84 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far, two people have also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Globally, over 5,000 people have died so far. China registered the most number of deaths. In the neighbouring country, more than 3,000 people have been killed so far.