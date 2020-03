Coronavirus Outbreak: 35-Year-Old Man Under Home Isolation Commits Suicide in Chhattisgarh

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Dhamtari, March 31: A 35-year-old man from Tagapani, Dhamtari, who was put under home isolation by the health department after his return from Tamil Nadu, committed suicide. He had no symptoms relating to the coronavirus and according to the Manisha Thakur, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) the deceased used to work in Bengaluru and he was currenty staying here at his place. COVID-19 Outbreak: Karnataka Government Directs Those in Home Quarantine to Send Selfies Every Hour to Govt.

"Reason for suicide unknown. A year ago, he lost his wife and son due to which he used to stay depressed," Thakur added. India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night.