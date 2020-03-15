Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Delhi Police Extends Quarantine Facility at Two Training Centres

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 15: With coronavirus cases increasing in the country, the Delhi Police has extended quarantine facilities at its Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad training centres.

"Delhi Police has extended Quarantine Facilities at two of its training centres, located at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad," a tweet by the official handle of the police on Sunday read. Karnataka: Wife of Bengaluru Techie Who Contracted Coronavirus Did Not Flee, Clarifies Government.

Delhi Police Tweet:

Delhi Police has extended Quarantine Facilities at two of its training centres, located at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad.#CoronaVirusUpdate @HMOIndia@LtGovDelhi@CPDelhi — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 15, 2020

Currently, two quarantine facilities by Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are operational in Manesar and Chhawla respectively in the NCR. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 93, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.In the wake of spurt in cases of COVID-19 across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". Coronavirus Cases Near 100, India Temporarily Shuts Kartarpur Corridor to Prevent COVID-19 Spread.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.