Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: 3 More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Reported, Total Number of Infected Patients Rises to 48

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 19: Three more people detected positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday evening. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 48 in the state so far. One death was also reported in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai. One of the infected patients is a 51-year-old man with travel history to Dubai. Has Community Transmission of Coronavirus Begun? Tamil Nadu's Second Patient With No Travel History to COVID-19-Hit Country Raises Concerns.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told news agency ANI, “3 more people have been have tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of cases in the state is at 48. A 51-yr-old man with travel history to Dubai has tested positive. His wife has tested negative for Coronavirus.”

ANI's Tweet:

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope: 3 more people have been have tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of cases in the state is at 48. A 51-yr-old man with travel history to Dubai has tested positive. His wife has tested negative for Coronavirus. — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, three people also tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana. The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 16 in the state. Meanwhile, one death was reported on Wednesday in Punjab. A 72-year-old man died on Wednesday in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar District due to coronavirus. The man returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and was admitted to a hospital in the district on Wednesday after he complained of severe chest pain.

In India, over 170 people have been tested positive till now. At present, India is at stage 2 of coronavirus outbreak. The health ministry denied reports of community transmission of the virus in the country. Four deaths were also reported in India – one each from Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi and Karnataka.