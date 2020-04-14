Coronavirus Outbreak in Mumbai: 204 People Test Positive For COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours, City Tally Reaches 1,753

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 14: The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,753 on Tuesday as 204 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 11 deaths were also reported in the maximum city on April 14. The death toll in Mumbai also increased to 111 on Tuesday. Catch Live News Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak in India and the World.

Till now, around 150 people have been fully recovered from COVID-19. The civic body appealed to citizens who have diabetes, hypertension or heart-related diseases to stay at home to avoid contracting the viral infection. It asked such people to continue their medications so that their illness remains under control. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

ANI's Tweet:

204 #Coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai rises to 1753 (including 111 deaths): Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Mumbai is the worst-affected city of Maharashtra. In this western state of India, 2,337 people have been diagnosed coronavirus so far. The death toll in Maharashtra also increased to 160 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 229 people have been recovered so far.

On Tuesday, India witnessed the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as 1,463 more people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. So far, 10,815 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll due to the deadly virus increased to 353 on Tuesday.