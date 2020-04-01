Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh: 13 New COVID-19 Cases Emerge, State Tally Reaches 116

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, April 1: Uttar Pradesh now has 116 positive coronavirus patients while two of those who had tested positive died on Wednesday. The deaths were reported from Gorakhpur and Meerut. Thirteen new patients have been confirmed as positive for coronavirus - nine in Noida, two in Bulandshahr and one each in Agra and Basti. Uttar Pradesh Reports First Coronavirus Death.

Noida holds the record for the maximum number of positive patients at 48 while Meerut comes second with 19 and Agra ranks third with 12 coronavirus positive cases. Lucknow has nine positive cases and Ghaziabad has eight. According to official sources, 12,414 travellers tracked till date are under home isolation, 284 are admitted to different health facilities while 2,757 contacts of various positive cases are also being tracked. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Nearly 41,458 travellers have completed 28 days of observation after coming back from China. The state government has cross-notified 1,480 travellers to other states within India and details of 34 travellers have been shared with NCDC, Government of India, for international cross-notification. Till date, 54,708 travelers from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and tracked by the district surveillance units, WHO-NPSP teams and supervisors of RNTCP.

The cumulative number of passengers with history of foreign travel found residing in Uttar Pradesh is 54,156. The total number of passengers under observation as on date is 12,414. The total number of symptomatic travelers identified in UP so far is 1,614 while the number of symptomatic travellers hospitalised on date is 284. Nearly 2,164 people are under institutional quarantine and more than 41,458 travellers have completed 28 days observation period.

The government said that the total number of samples sent for testing is 3,142 and the number of samples that have tested positive is 116. Meanwhile, the state government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against coronavirus. Large scale preparations are being made to handle the influx of migrants from different states besides augmenting treatment capacities in Uttar Pradesh.