Coronavirus Outbreak: Iran to Send Special Flights to India For Medical Equipment; Airline Services to Begin Between New Delhi & Tehran For Stranded Passengers

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 5: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Iran will send an empty flight to India on Friday to take back the Iranian nationals from India to Tehran. Iran will also send another flight on Saturday to carry back Indian equipment for stranded Indian nationals. Iran Embassy official said that from Friday onwards special flights would start between Iran and India for the stranded passengers. He added that Over 2000 Indians are currently stranded in Iran, and his government could send them back only after proper approval of Indian authority. Coronavirus in Children: How Can You Tell If Your Child Has COVID-19? Everything Parents Need to Know About the Deadly Virus.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that arrangements were being made to facilitate the return of stranded Indians from Iran in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak through normal civil aviation channels. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that as of now there are no Indians infected with the virus in Iran. The Indian embassy in Iran was putting out regular updates and the mission continues to be in touch with all the Indians in that country, including fishermen, he said. Coronavirus Scare: Leaked Video Purports to Show Iran Hospital Full of COVID-19 Victims’ Dead Bodies.

ANI's Tweet:

Iran Embassy Official: From tomorrow, special flights will start between Iran and India for the stranded passengers. Over 2000 Indians are stranded in Iran. We can send them back to India only after proper approval of Indian authority. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/bCTRnIqdFP — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had also said that an Indian medical team was reaching Iran to set up its first clinic at Qom by the evening to start screening for coronavirus. Meanwhile, all the fishermen stuck in Iran are in good health. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, said, “Based on various requests our Embassy in Iran reached out to Indian fishermen, including from Kerala, stuck in Kish Island & Assaluyeh. All are in good health. Their basic requirements are met. Embassy is in constant touch.”

Over 100 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Iran so far, while over 3,500 have been tested positive for the deadly virus. In India, a total of 30 confirmed cases of nCoV have been detected till now. Coronavirus claimed more than 3,000 live in China.