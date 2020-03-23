Coronavirus Outbreak: Uber Suspends Its Services in Mumbai As COVID-19 Cases Rise to 97 in Maharashtra

Uber suspends services in Mumbai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, March 23: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India, cab service provider Uber on Monday suspended its services in several cities including Mumbai. The step was taken by Uber to avoid the spread of coronavirus in in the country. In Maharashtra, the services will also remain suspended in Nagpur and Pune. The development came at a time when COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the country, especially in Maharashtra. Ola, Uber Suspend Services in Delhi Till March 31 Amid Lockdown in National Capital to Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

Uber will not provide services from Monday onwards. The other cities in which the services have been suspended, include Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Amritsar. Meanwhile, Uber Pool and Uber Intercity services have also been suspended across the country. However, it is not yet clear until when services will resume.

In a statement, Uber said, “In compliance with Government directives to limit movement for reducing the spread of COVID-19, Uber services across India have been affected. This means that, while we will continue to offer services to meet the essential and urgent travel needs of many communities we serve, some or all of Uber’s rides services will not be available till further notice.” Delhi Under Lockdown From March 23 Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, No Private Buses, Autos, E-Rickshaws to Be Allowed.

Earlier in the day, Ola also suspended its services in Delhi. “Will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19,” reported CNN News 18 quoting Ola spokesperson as saying.

In India, positive cases of COVID-19 has risen close to 450. Eight deaths were also reported in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 97 cases, followed by Kerala, with 95 confirmed cases. Two people also lost their lives in Maharashtra.