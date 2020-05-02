COVID-19 Count in Delhi on the Rise As 41 People From a Building in Theke Wali Gali in Kapashera Test Positive

Plasma Therapy in India for Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 2: COVID-19 cases in the national capital continued to rise as 41 people from a building in Theke Wali Gali in South West Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. According to a tweet by ANI, the infected patients lived in a building which is in the lane near to the DC office in Kapashera. According to the office of District Magistrate South-West Delhi, the building was sealed on April 19 after one person from the building had tested positive.

In April, the Delhi government had added three more containment zones in the list of hotspots, taking the total number of red zones in the national capital to 79. The three red zones included two in the New Delhi District and one is in the South-West district which was Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office Kapashera of the South-West district. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

Here's the tweet:

41 people from a building in Theke Wali Gali near the DC office in Kapashera, have tested positive for COVID19. The building was sealed on April 19 after one person from the building tested positive: Office of DM Delhi South-West — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

In Delhi, all the 11 districts have been marked as red zones, which means no activities will be allowed in the coming weeks till May 17. All the 11 districts in Delhi -- South-East, Central, North, South, North-East, West, Shahdara, East, New Delhi, North-West and South-West -- have containment zones and positive COVID-19 cases. Till May 1, Delhi reported 3,738 coronavirus cases with 61 deaths. According to reports, South-East has the highest positive cases and also the most number of containment zones. Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Updated Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List With Names of Cities and Districts.

The COVID-19 tally in India continued to rise with 2,293 new cases in past 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 37,336 on Saturday morning. Of the total cases, 26,167 are active, 9,950 people have recovered, and 1,218 people have succumbed to the disease.