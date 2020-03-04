COVID-19 Outbreak in India: Government Taking All Steps to Contend Coronavirus, Says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 4: Government is seized of all the steps to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and is in touch with all concerned departments to take further measures, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, the Minister said that two high-level committees are monitoring the situation on daily basis and fully geared up to take appropriate measures.

The Minister said that passengers coming from virus-hit countries are being properly screened and those suspected to have been in contact with infected passenger have been tracked and quarantined.