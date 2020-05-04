COVID-19 Patient in Mumbai Forced to Spend Night on Road Due to Lack of Bed at Rajawadi Hospital

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 4: The COVID-19 crisis has created havoc across India with more than 42,000 people testing positive for infection. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 12,974, with Mumbai alone having over 7,500 cases. Due to a high number of cases, the patients are the worst sufferers because of the lack of health facilities. In recent, an elderly COVID-19 positive woman from Mumbai was forced to sleep on the road after she could not get a bed at Rajawadi hospital. Catch All the Live News and Updates Related to the Coronavirus Outbreak in India and Other Parts of the World.

According to a report in Times of India, authorities sealed the 63-year-old woman's residence after she tested positive for coronavirus. So, with no home and accommodation available at the hospital, the woman was forced to spend a night outside her building. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 42,533 With 2,553 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 1,373.

The report said that woman and three members of her family tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dropped her ar Rajawadi Hospital but no beds were available there. On Sunday afternoon, she was shifted to Seven Hills Hospital.

In a somewhat similar incident, nearly 25 COVID-19 patients were forced to spend hours on the road after they were denied admission at Ahmedabad civil hospital. The patients were admitted after six hours when senior health officials rushed to resolve the matter.

"For admission, patients were supposed to bring their case papers. But, there were some discrepancies in those papers, which created a problem in data entry. Our officials resolved the issue and admitted the patients," a health official said.