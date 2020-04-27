India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate at 22.17%, 16 Districts With No COVID-19 Patients in Past 28 Days, Says Health Ministry

Joint Secretary at Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 27: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday said the country's recovery rate of the novel coronavirus patients is 22.17 percent and 6,184 have been cured so far. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India is 27,892, including 20835 active cases. The virus has also claimed 872 lives, according to Health Ministry data. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"1396 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hrs, take our total confirmed cases to 27,892. 20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients are found cured in the past 1 day. Total no. of cured people becomes 6184. Recovery rate 22.17 percent," said Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.

ANI Tweets:

1396 new positive cases reported in last 24 hrs, takes our total confirmed cases to 27,892. 20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients are found cured in past 1 day. Total no. of cured people becomes 6184. Recovery rate 22.17%: Joint Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/BSKSQ8HYTg — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

85 districts have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health #COVID19 https://t.co/3dBhr44mwI — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Agarwal said that there are 16 districts in the country which has not reported any single COVID-19 case since last 28 days. "The three new districts which got added to this list are — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar," he said.

"A total of 85 districts from 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh coronavirus case in last 14 days," the Health Ministry said. Agarwal also added that no community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread. He also urged that healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted.