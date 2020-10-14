Bhopal, October 14: There has been a sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh with a recovery rate of 88 percent. There has been a significant decline in fatality rate as well, it now stands at 1.78 percent. The state has reported a total of 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,671 deaths till now.

The number of active cases in the state has gone down by 37 percent over the last three weeks and now stands at 14,932. In the last 24 hours, most new cases have emerged from Indore and Bhopal districts - 418 and 213 respectively. MP Registers 1,463 COVID-19 Cases, 1,708 Recoveries; 26 Die.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that adequate beds and oxygen were available in hospitals serving corona-virus patients across all districts. He emphasised the need to be cautious, Chouhan added, "Special Covid-19 precautions will have to be followed during the festivals especially with the onset of winter."

The state is stressing upon the home-quarantine facilities for the patients with more than half of its total active cases being treated at home. Mohammed Suleman, Additional Health Chief Secretary of the state, said, " 55 percent of the corona patients in the state were in-home quarantine while the rest 45 percent were admitted in hospitals. Patients living in home isolation were continuously monitored by the Control and Command Centre set up in every district." COVID-19: 2,619 New Cases Take C'garh Tally Past 1.47 Lakh.

