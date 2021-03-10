Mumbai, March 10: The private clinics providing coronavirus vaccine with its limit will remain operational all through the day, the BMC said on Wednesday. This comes after the centre government granted permission to the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation's request in this regard. Private centers for COVID-19 vaccination in BMC limits are allowed to operate 24×7," said BMC as reported by news agency ANI. Mumbai Reports 1,539 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had requested the central government to do necessary changes to its vaccination registration website to facilitate the 24x7 hours working of the private clinics. The municipal coporation said that after the approval, "BMC aims for around 1 lakh vaccination every day." BMC Makes 7-Day Institutional Quarantine Compulsory For Passengers Arriving at Mumbai International Airport From Brazil Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

At present, around 35,000-40,000 people are being vaccinated daily during a period of 8-12 hours of immunisation drive in the city. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 888 recoveries and five deaths. The total cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra's capital stands at 3,37,123, so far with over 10,000 active patients. The COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai stands at 11,511.

