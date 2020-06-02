Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Employee Robs Rs 8.2 Lakh From ATM of Maduravoyal Branch He Was Posted at Three Years Ago, Arrested

ATM Machine | Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: Money Control.com)

Chennai, May 2: Tamil Nadu police has arrested a private bank employee in Chennai for stealing cash from Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Maduravoyal. According to a report by The Times of India, West Mambalam resident D Sivanandhan was earlier working at Maduravoyal branch of the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank. He was later transferred to Ambattur branch. Rajasthan: Assistant Bank Manager Robs Rs 1.90 Lakh From Branch He Was Posted to Pay of Debts.

On visiting the ATM kiosk on Sunday, Sivanandhan found that the password he had set three years ago is unchanged and fled with Rs 8.2 lakh. Another customer waiting out the ATM initially thought that Sivanandhan was an authorised employee. However, on finding his activities suspicious, he called the branch manager, TOI reported.

Branch manager immediately reached the ATM and found Rs 8.2 lakh cash missing. He immediately filed a police complaint. During investigations, cops questioned several persons including bank employees. Suspended Policeman Arrested for Thefts at 11 ATMs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police also scanned the CCTV footage and noticed that the password of the ATM has not been changed for few years. Cops started questioning present and past bank employees and reached to Sivanandhan. He told investigators that he stole cash as he was unable to pay off the loan he took for construction of house in his native village of Tuticorin.