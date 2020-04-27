Cyber Frauds Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Don't Respond to Suspicious Links on WhatsApp or E-Mail, Says Haryana Police Advisory

Cybercrime (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, April 27: In a bid to prevent online frauds, the Haryana Police have issued an advisory asking citizens not to share personal information with suspicious links that they receive on WhatsApp or e-mail. The Haryana Police warned that fraudsters can attempt to steal money online during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown through malware-infected links. Delhi-Sonipat Border Sealed by Haryana Government After Coronavirus Cases Rise.

"In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, Haryana Police has issued an advisory requesting citizens not to share any personal information or respond to suspicious links on Whatsapp or email as it could result in funds being siphon off from their bank accounts," read a statement from the department. Fraud Over Online Delivery of Liquor: Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 60,000 to Man Promising to Deliver Wine Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

ANI Tweet on Haryana Police Advisory:

Cybercriminals have become active as people are surfing the internet amid the coronavirus lockdown. Their modus operandi is that they send malware-infected link with a lucrative offer on WhatsApp and e-mail. Once a person clicks on the link, their mobile phone or laptop gets hacked and personal information leaked.