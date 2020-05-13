Cyclone Amphan Landfall Likely Around May 19, IMD Says Low Pressure Area to Intensify Over Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea During Next 48 Hours

Cyclone (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, May 13: The Amphan cyclone is likely to gain pace during the next 48 hours as a low pressure area is very likely to be formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. In its weather bulletin on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea during next 48 hours. It also added saying that the system is likely to become more marked over central parts of south Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours. Cyclone Amphan Likely to Hit Andhra Pradesh Coast As Low Pressure Intensifies Over South Andaman Sea.

The Amphan cyclone has been delayed for quite some time now after forming a low pressure area over parts of Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal since May 1. In the last week, the cyclone had showed weakening signs but its threat was not completely eliminated. Earlier this month, several reports had stated that the sea disturbances would culminate into the first cyclonic storm of the season-Cyclone Amphan. Several media reports inform that cyclone Amphan will make landfall on May 19-20 and will grow up to become a very severe cyclonic storm. Arnab, Aag, Tej, Vyom, Gati: IMD Releases Names of Upcoming 169 Cyclones in 13 Countries in Indian Ocean & Arabian Sea.

According to a report by odishatv.in, the Cyclone Amphan landfall will be around May 19-20, as the Madden Julian Oscillation will be remaining strongest till May 20 in Indian Ocean. The report stated that the cyclonic circulation of cloud clusters over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Sumatra coast lies over south Andaman sea and neighbourhood extending upto mid-tropospheric levels.

Giving details about the onset of monsoon season in India, the IMD said conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea & Nicobar Islands around May 16, 2020.